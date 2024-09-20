Seeking to counter China, US awards $3 billion for EV battery production in 14 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is awarding $3 billion to U.S. companies to boost domestic production of advanced batteries and other materials used for electric vehicles, part of a continuing push to reduce China’s global dominance in battery production. The grants announced Friday will fund a total of 25 projects in 14 states, including battleground states such as Michigan and North Carolina. The grants mark the second round of EV battery funding under the 2021 infrastructure law. An earlier round allocated $1.8 billion for 14 projects that are ongoing.

