Were warning signs ignored? Things to know about this week’s testimony on the Titan sub disaster

Last year, five people hoping to view the Titanic wreckage died when their submersible imploded in the Atlantic Ocean. This week, a Coast Guard panel that’s investigating the Titan disaster listened to four days of testimony that’s raised serious questions about whether warning signs were ignored. The lead engineer says he felt pressured to get the Titan ready ahead of a previous trip and refused to get in the vessel. Others recounted malfunctions on previous trips. One employee says federal authorities ignored his complaints. The panel plans to listen to another five days of testimony next week.

