Biden is putting personal touch on Asia-Pacific diplomacy in his final months in office

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to showcase the Indo-Pacific partnership he nurtured since taking office as he hosts the leaders of Australia, Japan and India in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. He also has an eye on his legacy before he leaves office in four months. The president is putting a personal touch on the engagement by opening his home to each of the leaders and hosting a joint meeting and formal dinner at the high school he attended more than 60 years ago.

