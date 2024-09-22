A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are unanimous choices for WNBA AP Player and Rookie of the Year

A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark had record-breaking seasons in the WNBA. Wilson became the first player in league history to score more than 1,000 points in a season, and she averaged a record 26.9 points. Clark broke the league’s single-season assist mark and scored the most points ever for a rookie. So it’s no surprise the two were honored as the unanimous choices for the AP Player and Rookie of the Year awards, respectively, by a 15-member media panel. Wilson’s Las Vegas teammate Tiffany Hayes earned AP Sixth Woman of the Year honors. Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve was named Coach of the Year.

