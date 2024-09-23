Idaho Falls Power negotiating agreement with Aalo Atomics – Small Modular Reactors coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A new form of power is coming to Idaho Falls power customers. The city of Idaho Falls is partnering with the nuclear engineering company Aalo Atomics, a nuclear engineering company pioneering small-scale, factory-built modular reactors for clean energy production.

“The electric utility industry is facing major challenges meeting demands while still maintaining affordable reliable service. Aalo’s innovative approach to advanced nuclear with no emissions appears to have the right risk and economics for our utility to take this next step,” said Bear Prairie, general manager of Idaho Falls Power.

The agreement would give Idaho Falls Power the right to eventually purchase energy from Aalo’s Idaho Falls Project, part of the company’s mission to generate low-cost nuclear energy from reactors small enough to fit in a garage.

Aalo’s work is inspired by Idaho National Laboratory’s MARVEL reactor, envisioned by Yasir Arafat, Aalo’s Chief Technology Officer. The MARVEL reactor is currently under construction near Idaho Falls at INL’s Transient Reactor Test Facility. Once completed, it will demonstrate microreactor applications at test-scale for the first time in decades.

"Aalo is excited to explore a partnership with Idaho Falls Power, toward deploying a fleet of seven commercial Aalo-1 reactors. Our product is a great fit for the area, given the perfect match in power output and innovative inherent safety features,” said Matt Loszak, CEO of Aalo Atomics. “We're honored to be considered for the opportunity to deploy new nuclear technology in this region, which famously helped kickstart the First Atomic Age in the 1950s and 60s."

Under the agreement, Aalo would lease land for the life of the project, up to 80 years, at Idaho Falls Power’s new Energy Research Park, where the peaking plant is currently under construction. With design, approval and construction, Aalo’s Idaho Falls Project is not expected to come online before 2030.

“Idaho Falls Power is no stranger to innovation and this utility has always been interested in developing the smartest possible energy resources for the public. A partnership with Aalo whereby we provide space for modeling and development at our Energy Research Park while it develops and proves its technology at INL just makes sense,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The potential benefits are highly significant. There is simply no downside to supporting energy development here in eastern Idaho. That’s just in our community’s DNA.”