Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Students in school buildings and residents in nearby homes have been told to evacuate near Cincinnati after a dangerous chemical began leaking from a railcar. Aerial video shows firefighters spraying down the car as it sat upright on tracks between a highway and an asphalt plant. Authorities say a pressure release valve was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber. It can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems including organ damage. Hamilton County’s Emergency Management Agency advised anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River to leave immediately.

