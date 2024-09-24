Ex-NYC COVID adviser is fired after video reveals he attended parties during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City official who helped coordinate the city’s response to the pandemic has been fired from his private-sector job. Hidden-camera video showed him talking about participating in a sex party and other private gatherings when the city was urging people to practice social distancing. SIGA Technologies said in a federal filing Monday that it had terminated Jay Varma from his position as executive vice president and chief medical officer. In a hidden camera video released last week, Varma talked about attending parties even as he and other city officials urged New Yorkers to wear masks and avoid large groups.

