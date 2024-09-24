Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a nonprofit representing Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian community has filed criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over chaos and threats experienced by the city after they spread false claims about legal immigrants. Their lawyer said the Haitian Bridge Alliance filed the charges as a private citizen because local prosecutors haven’t acted. The group seeks an investigation or arrest warrants against Trump and Vance. The two are charged with disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity. A message was left with the Trump-Vance campaign seeking comment.

