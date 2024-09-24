Marley Brothers upholds father’s legacy with first tour in 2 decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Marley’s musical legacy of harmony and peace has hit the road with his sons bringing their late father’s timeless message to life in a multi-city tour. The reggae giant’s footsteps are being filled by his five sons — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian — during the Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour. It’s the first time the siblings have performed together on a tour in two decades. Marley’s sons are honoring his work, performing about 30 of their father’s songs including massive hits like “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved” and “Is This Love.” The 22-date tour kicked off in Vancouver and will conclude early October in Miami.

