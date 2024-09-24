Passenger killed when horse smashes through windshield during California highway crashes

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the passenger in a car was killed when a horse smashed through the windshield during a series of crashes on a Southern California interstate over the weekend. The highway patrol says the first collision occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday when a Toyota Tacoma towing a horse trailer veered to the right and struck a guardrail on Interstate 15. The trailer split open, sending the horse onto the freeway. The horse made it to the median but then tried to cross the interstate, when it was clipped by one car and then hit by another. The horse smashed through the second car’s windshield. A 25-year-old man was killed. The horse also died.

