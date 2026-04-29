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Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls Hosting Stapling Party to Prepare for Food Drive

KIFI
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today at 4:13 PM
Published 5:03 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls is clamping down to prepare for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive in May. It is hosting the Stapling Games 2026 where the public is invited to bring their own stapler to help put fliers together.

It will be held at the food basket warehouse at 1895 N. Blvd in Idaho Falls from 5 pm to 7 pm on April 28-30. The Stapling Games opened Wednesday night with a high turnout. The Civitan Club of Idaho Falls was among the community organizations that showed up to help out. Those who missed out on the first night are invited to take part Thursday or Friday night.

The packets put together will then be used to promote the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive on Saturday, May 9.

Since it launched in 1993, the event has grown into the nation's largest one-day food drive. Every second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect donations of non-perishable food items. The public is invited to leave the food items by their mailbox that morning.

The stapling party sets the stage for the food drive. Donations will go towards the Community Basket of Idaho Falls. It serves more than a thousand families every month.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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