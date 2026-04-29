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Local Forecast

Another AM Freeze Warning posted with isolated showers in the afternoon

KIFI
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Published 3:30 PM

For Wednesday night, look for partly cloudy skies and some isolated showers and thunderstorms, clearing after sunset.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected; areas around Idaho Falls and Pocatello will likely remain near, or just above, freezing. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Partly cloudy for Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. North northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 60’s.

Warmer for Saturday, with partly sunny skies. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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