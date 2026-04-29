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Meet the candidates for Bonneville County Coroner: Shante Sanchez faces Tim Shuijt

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today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:47 PM
Tim Schuijt and Shante Sanchez are facing off in the race for coroner in Bonneville County.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Voters heard from two candidates for Bonneville County Coroner at a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber debate yesterday at Compass Academy.

Incumbent Shante Sanchez has been serving as the Bonneville County Coroner since she was appointed in December 2024. Challenger Tim Shuijt is a former Emergency Room nurse trained in trauma with experience at hundreds of death scenes.

Tim Shuijt: “This office requires something very specific – a deep medical understanding paired with genuine compassion for families during their worst moments. Determining when an autopsy is truly needed for understanding of how the human body works, how diseases progress, and how trauma presents., as well as how medical history fits the whole narrative.”

Shante Sanchez: “My background is rooted in the science of death investigation and the complexities of human behavior. With a master’s degree in forensic psychology and national certification as medical legal death investigator and a former deputy coroner, I spent my career at the intersection of public safety and mental health.”

Sanchez is certified in Medicolegal Death Investigation and is completing the process to be an American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigator.

Timothy Schuijt is endorsed by former Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor and Dr. Joseph Anderson, an emergency room physician and former deputy coroner.

For more information you can visit the candidates’ websites at www.timforbonnevillecountycoroner.com and Sanchez’s bio at her official site www.bonnevillecountyidaho.gov/page/staff-bios.

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