Idaho Secretary of State and County Clerks affirm election security ahead of November 5

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The following is a press release from the Idaho Secretary of State's office:

At a press conference held on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol today, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, alongside many of Idaho’s 44 county clerks, presented 12 Principles of Idaho Elections: our commitment to ensuring the accessibility, integrity, and security of Idaho’s elections. The 12 Principles, signed by all 44 of Idaho’s County Clerks and Secretary McGrane, affirmed the collective dedication of Idaho's election officials to ensure the integrity and transparency of the November 5th General Election.

“This is a promise to every Idaho voter that we, as Idaho’s election officials, will uphold the highest standards of security and access in every election,” said Secretary McGrane. “No matter where you live or how you choose to vote, you can have confidence that the election process will be easy and accessible, and your vote is secure.”

Jason Dixon, president of the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks, echoed McGrane’s sentiments, emphasizing the statewide collaboration behind the 12 Principles. “Across all 44 counties, we have one goal: to ensure that every Idahoan can trust the election process. From registration to counting ballots, every step is handled with care and precision.”

“It’s never been easier to register to vote. Every eligible Idahoan can visit VoteIdaho.gov in advance of the election, or you can register to vote at the polls. Just bring a photo ID and proof of residency,” Sharee Sprague, Power County Clerk.

“Voting is secure in Idaho. For every vote in Idaho, we look, we lock, and we log. We look at every ID and every signature. We lock our ballots and equipment. We log ballot access and activity. Idaho elections have a strong tradition of security,” said Patty Weeks, Nez Perce County Clerk.

The 12 Principles of Idaho Elections is a framework designed to guarantee that each eligible voter has access to the voting process, while strict security measures safeguard the election results. McGrane emphasized the importance of these principles in building public trust: “Our elections are for Idahoans, by Idahoans. The work we do is rooted in transparency and accuracy, ensuring that you can trust every election outcome.”