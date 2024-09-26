California to apologize for state’s legacy of racism against Black Americans under new law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed new laws that seek to offer repair for decades of policies that drove racial disparities for African Americans. The measures require the state to apologize for the lingering effects of slavery, protect athletes against hair discrimination and increase oversight over the banning of books in state prisons. Newsom signed the bills after vetoing a proposal Wednesday that would have helped Black families reclaim or be compensated for property that was unjustly seized by the government. The proposal by itself would not have been able to take full effect because lawmakers blocked another bill that was key to its implementation.

