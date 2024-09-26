Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has filed, under seal, a legal brief that prosecutors have said would contain sensitive and previously unseen evidence in the case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The brief, submitted Thursday over the Trump team’s objections, is aimed at defending a revised and stripped-down indictment that prosecutors filed last month to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents. Prosecutors said earlier this month that they intended to present a “detailed factual proffer” to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in hopes of persuading her that the allegations in the indictment should not be dismissed and should remain part of the case.

