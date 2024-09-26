Republican-led group sues to block Georgia rule requiring hand count of ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican-led group is challenging Georgia’s new requirement that poll workers count the total number of ballots by hand. Eternal Vigilance Action is asking a judge to overturn the rule, saying it’s another example of the State Election Board overstepping its legal authority. The group is led by former Republican state lawmaker Scot Turner. It amended a preexisting lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking to stop the rule that was approved by the State Election Board on Friday from taking effect. The new rule requires that paper ballots be counted at each polling place by three separate poll workers until all three counts are the same. Opponents say the rule could delay election results.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.