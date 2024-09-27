Apples being removed in Ashton to avoid attracting bears

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game and the Henry’s Fork Master Naturalists are working to remove apples on Saturday for homeowners in the Ashton area who need assistance.

Any apples that have fallen or are still hanging will be removed to help prevent bears from entering the town. Apples are serious bear attractants in the fall and can make bears come into areas they normally wouldn’t.

The collected apples that are still usable will be donated to senior centers, local food banks, and/or wildlife facilities.

To sign up for apple removal assistance, call 801-393-8530 or email purplelauraus@gmail.com.