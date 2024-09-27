At NY’s beloved Fall for Dance, highlights come from as far as Ukraine and as close as a few blocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Fall for Dance, the eclectic annual festival in New York, is a beloved tradition for fans, not least for its $30 tickets. But the best thing about it is still the variety it brings to the stage. This year’s highlights among 15 acts over 11 days have come from as far as the Kyiv Opera House in Ukraine, with an emotional performance from the National Ballet of Ukraine, a troupe that continues to operate despite huge obstacles. Performers have also come from a few blocks away. New York City Center commissioned works from two established ballet stars: New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and American Ballet Theatre’s Herman Cornejo.

