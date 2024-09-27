Isaac strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Isaac has strengthened into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in parts of Bermuda. The storm was about 980 miles east-northeast of Bermuda on Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says waves could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda and potentially dangerous waves could spread to the Azores. Isaac is expected to strengthen before gradually weakening by the end of the weekend.

