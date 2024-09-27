Israel-Hamas war latest: With nearly 700 killed in a week, Lebanon fears Gaza-level violence

Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders. Lebanon fears carnage like what Gaza has seen since Oct. 7. The International Organization for Migration estimated that more than 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in October, in support of Hamas. The United States, France and other allies jointly called for a 21-day cease-fire to try and avoid an all-out war. Netanyahu says Israel is striking Hezbollah “with full force” and won’t stop until its goals are achieved.

