NY judge denies governor’s bid to toss lawsuits seeking to reinstate Manhattan congestion fee

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has denied Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request to toss out lawsuits challenging her decision to halt a new congestion fee for drivers into Manhattan. Judge Arthur Engoron made the decision in a Manhattan court after hearing about two hours of arguments in a case brought by transportation and environmental advocates that support the fee. The groups, including the Riders Alliance, the Sierra Club, the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance and the City Club of New York, argue the Democrat violated the state’s laws and constitution when she indefinitely paused the fee.

