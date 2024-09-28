Ashton Jeanty runs for 259 yards and 4 TDs, No. 25 Boise State beats Washington State 45-24

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns, Matt Lauter had four catches for 96 yards and two scores and No. 25 Boise State surged past Washington State 45-24 on Saturday night.

Playing its first game as a ranked team since 2020, Boise State (3-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter against its future Pac-12 Conference rival. Washington State (4-1) had no answer for Jeanty — and no ground game of its own.

Jeanty, who entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards per game with 195.3, wasted little time pilling up the yards. On Boise State’s fifth play from scrimmage, he broke four tackles around the line of scrimmage before outracing the rest of the defense on a 64-yard TD run. He finished with 26 carries and had a 7-yard reception.

The Cougars responded with a quick strike of theirs own when quarterback John Mateer needed only three plays to go 65 yards, firing a 14-yard TD pass to Cooper Mathers.

Jeanty added a 14-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 17-10 halftime lead.

Despite stifling Boise State’s offense early in the second half, Washington State coach Jake Dickert gambled on a fourth-and-inches from his own 27 late in the third quarter. But Boise State’s defense stiffened, denying Mateer the half-yard he needed.

Three plays later, Maddux Madsen hit Lauter on a 22-yard scoring strike to push Boise State’s lead to 24-10 with 1:22 left in the third quarter.

Then, after another Washington State touchdown halved the deficit, Jeanty ripped off another electrifying run, this time racing 59 yards by breaking three tackles and eluding another on the goal line to dive in for the score.

Mateer threw for 327 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wayshawn Parker led Washington State in rushing with 35 yards.

Madsen threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Boise State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The Broncos appear to be in the driver’s seat for a playoff bid among the Group of 5 conferences—and on a collision course with Mountain West conference foe UNLV. The two teams clash on Oct. 25 and could meet again for the conference title with a playoff bid on the line.

Washington State: The Cougars will use their off week to work on shoring up a porous defense that has given up 52 and 45 points, respectively, in their last two outings.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Hosts Utah State on Saturday.

Washington State: At Fresno State on Oct 12.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football