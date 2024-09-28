California governor vetoes bill requiring speeding alerts in new cars
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have required all new cars to beep at drivers when they speed. California would have been the first U.S. state to have such requirements. The measure was aimed at reducing traffic deaths. But Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday the proposal would create “a patchwork of regulations.” The measure would have required that new cars starting in 2030 alert drivers if they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph. It would have likely impacted all new car sales in the U.S. due to California’s massive auto market.