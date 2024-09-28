Footage of motorcade racing JFK to the hospital after he was shot sells for $137,500 at auction

DALLAS (AP) — Newly emerged film footage of President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway after he was fatally wounded has sold at auction for $137,500. RR Auction in Boston sold the home film on Saturday. It begins with Dale Carpenter Sr. just missing the limousine carrying the president and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. It captures other vehicles in the motorcade as it travels down Lemmon Avenue toward downtown. The film then picks up after Kennedy has been shot, with Carpenter rolling as the motorcade roars down Interstate 35 toward Parkland Memorial Hospital.

