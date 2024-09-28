Gunmen storm a house and kill 7 workers in Pakistan’s southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have killed seven laborers and wounded an eighth in the country’s southwest. The workers were all from the same town in Punjab, which is in Pakistan’s east. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s assault, but separatists in Balochistan have often killed workers and others from Punjab to force them to leave the southwest, which for years has experienced an insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The police officer said an investigation is underway and that the bodies will be taken to Punjab.

