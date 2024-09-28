Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent general in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. That’s according to Iranian media reports Saturday. The killing of Gen. Abbas Nilforushan marks the latest casualty suffered by Iran as the nearly yearlong Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of becoming a regional conflict. His death further ratchets up pressure on Iran to respond, even as Tehran has signaled in recent months it wants to negotiate with the West over sanctions crushing its economy.

