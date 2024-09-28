Large police presence at funeral for Massachusetts recruit who died during training exercise

A large law enforcement presence has turned out in Worcester to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise. Twenty-five-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a hospital on Sept. 13 a day after becoming unresponsive during a defensive tactics exercise in a boxing ring and suffering what authorities have described as a medical crisis. The state attorney general has since named an attorney to lead an outside investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death. On Saturday, police carried Delgado-Garcia’s casket, which was draped in an American flag, from a funeral home as part of the service.

