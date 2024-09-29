Basketball super fan Spike Lee takes in Liberty playoff game donning a Sabrina Ionescu jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu’s relationship with Spike Lee goes back to when she was drafted by the New York Liberty. The basketball super fan was one of the first people to welcome her to New York when the Liberty took her No. 1 in 2020. Lee has been a fixture at New York Knicks games over the years and has routinely trash-talked opposing players including famously Reggie Miller. He was sitting courtside at Barclays Center, wearing an Ionescu jersey. This time, Aces guard Kelsey Plum was the object of his good-natured trash talk.

