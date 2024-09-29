France’s new government pledges hardline stance on migration as it cozies up to far right

PARIS (AP) — France’s new government is set to take a hardline approach to migration issues as key officials have pledged to significantly reduce the number of people entering and staying illegally in the country. President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier, a veteran conservative from The Republicans party, as prime minister who in recent televised interviews criticized French borders as “sieves.” He promised to “limit immigration,” citing measures taken by neighboring countries like Germany. Critics have denounced Barnier’s government immigration stance as strongly influenced by the far-right National Rally’s proposals, the largest single party in the new assembly.

