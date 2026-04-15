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520 fifth graders celebrate ‘Hope of America’ concert for U.S. 250th anniversary

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today at 11:02 PM
Published 10:32 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 520 Rigby fifth graders belted out patriotic numbers at a dazzling Hope of America program Wednesday celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

"What we have planned is a bunch of cultural signs and actions to bring people in the love of America," said student Edward Hyde.

Parents, friends and family members filled the Hart Gymnasium at Brigham Young University-Idaho, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite fifth-grader from Jefferson School District #251.

"I know that it's soon America's 250th birthday, so I know that it's going to be great to celebrate," said student Lydia Wetherell.

The performers hailed from six elementary schools – Cottonwood, Harwood, Jefferson, Midway, Roberts and South Fork.

"I get to teach about the history of America so they can learn as well," said fifth grader Tessa Dudley.

The students performed classic patriotic numbers, as well as "The Ride of Paul Revere," "We Can Be a Light" and songs about the U.S. Constitution.

Students from the district's Espanol and Mandarin immersion programs sang "My Country 'Til of Thee" in English, Spanish and Chinese.

"These kids are the hope of America," said Hope of America Choir Director Debbie Madssen. "They are our future, and they'll grow up and become leaders and voters and parents and teachers, and all the adults of tomorrow."

Fifth graders from Rigby hold up their lights as they form the U.S. flag at the Hope for America concert.
Fifth graders from Rigby hold up their lights as they form the U.S. flag at the Hope for America concert.
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