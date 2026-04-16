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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Day: Snow rounds and freezing temps

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Updated
today at 7:02 AM
Published 5:49 AM

60% chance snow showers . Cloudy and 41 , gusts as high as 36 mph.  Snow chances stay with us into tonight and winds can gust 25+moh. 22 and freezing. Sunny Friday and 46 SW winds 5-15/G20 hitting 45

Freeze Warning continues through 10 and the coldest part of the morning - check on people, pets, pipes and plants.  As we will do this again for the next several nights and be frozen, then we take things back to above average temperatures.  

 Clear and 24 Friday night.  Saturday will be bright warmer with highs at 64.

Sunday even warmer 67. Monday into the 70's.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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