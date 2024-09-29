Humanitarians enlist entertainers and creators to reach impassioned youth during United Nations week

NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarians are enlisting entertainers and creators to reach impassioned youth during climate week events that coincide with the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meetings. Established organizations are trying to reach the younger, more environmentally conscious generations who they routinely acknowledge are tasked with reversing years of climate inaction. World Food Program USA and the Clinton Foundation are among the many groups leveraging star power in attempt to boost their message with young people. Young online environmental activists say the strategy may very well work. But they emphasize that organizations must avoid tokenizing Generation Z and treat them as collaborators.

