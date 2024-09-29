Key Senate race in Arizona could hinge on voters who back Trump and the Democratic candidate

PHOENIX (AP) — If Ruben Gallego is going to give Democrats their fourth straight U.S. Senate victory in Arizona, he’s probably going to need support from an unlikely group: Donald Trump voters. Gallego and his GOP rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, are both targeting undecided Republicans in a contest that will test the strength of Trump’s coattails. Ticket-splitting voters are increasingly rare in an era of partisan loyalty. In this year’s election, they could be central in determining which party controls the Senate. Lake has Trump’s endorsement but has alienated some Arizona Republicans.

