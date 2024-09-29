New York City closes tunnel supplying half of its water for big $2B fix

A stretch aqueduct that supplies more than half of New York City’s water is being shut down through the winter as part of a $2 billion project to address massive leaks beneath the Hudson River. The temporary shutdown of the Delaware Aqueduct in upstate New York has been in the works for years. City officials have steadily boosted capacity from other parts of the sprawling 19-reservoir system. City officials say water will flow like always from city faucets after the shutdown begins this week. But its famously crisp taste might change a bit as other sources are tapped into more heavily.

