October’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will dazzle parts of South America and the Pacific

NEW YORK (AP) — A “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun will cross the Pacific and the tips of Argentina and Chile. During Wednesday’s annular solar eclipse, the moon will obscure all but a ring-shaped sliver of the sun. A partial eclipse will be visible at several locations including Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Hawaii. Eclipse glasses are a must to view this spectacle safely. Sunglasses or binoculars won’t cut it. If you can’t get your hands on protective glasses, view the eclipse indirectly by making a pinhole projector or holding up a colander to project an image of the eclipse.

