Red Sox honor radio voice Joe Castiglione who is retiring after 42 years

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox honored longtime radio voice Joe Castiglione with an on-field pregame ceremony. Castiglione is calling his final game Sunday. The 74-year-old has been the team’s lead radio voice since 1983. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer with the Ford C. Frick Award. The team played highlights of his calls over videos of the American League championship team in 1986, and Boston’s World Series title teams in 2004, ’07, ’13 and ’18 on the center-field scoreboard. Members of those teams came onto the field during the ceremony.

