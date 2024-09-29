Suspect arrested after allegedly setting fires and driving into shops in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after allegedly setting two fires in the western German city of Essen that left 30 people injured and driving a van into two shops. Emergency services were alerted to two fires in residential buildings in quick succession shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The injured included eight children who were seriously hurt, and two of them were in a life-threatening condition after inhaling smoke. Shortly after the fires broke out, a van drove into two shops in the city, causing damage to property but no injuries.

