Why Tuesday’s vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

Published 5:42 AM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the coming debate between their running mates is the undercard. Yet, it still has the potential to reshape the political landscape before November. The political criticisms of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, have been among the presidential race’s most resonant. Scrutiny of the No. 2s occasionally outpaces that for Harris and Trump at the top of the ticket. Walz and Vance square off Tuesday in New York.

Associated Press

