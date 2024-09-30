A man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that wounded a writer
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has sentenced a man convicted over a car bomb that seriously wounded nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin to life in prison. Prilepin, a vehement defender of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, was injured in the May 2023 bombing in the Nizhny Novgorod region and his driver was killed. The convicted defendant, Alexander Permyakov, is from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and once fought with the Russian-backed separatists there, news reports say.