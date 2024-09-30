Gavin Creel, Tony Award winner and musical Broadway veteran, dies at 48

NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Creel, a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award for “Hello, Dolly!” and nominations for “Hair” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” died Monday of a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 48. Publicist Matt Polk says Creel died at his home in Manhattan of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma. Creel performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles’ musical “Waitress” on Broadway in 2019 and on the West End in 2020. He won an Olivier Award for “The Book of Mormon.” He also played the singing waiter Bill in the films “Eloise at the Plaza” and “Eloise at Christmastime” alongside Julie Andrews.

