Michigan voter who was registered but denied a ballot settles lawsuit for $20,000

DETROIT (AP) — A community in western Michigan has agreed to a $20,000 settlement in a lawsuit by a woman who was turned away from her polling place in 2022. Ashleigh Smith had registered online to vote and had a receipt to prove it. But she was told by Holton Township that her address wasn’t turning up in an electronic roster of voters. As a result, she wasn’t given a ballot. Her lawyers say the township had options, including giving Smith a provisional ballot.

