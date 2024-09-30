Movie armorer’s conviction upheld in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to throw out the conviction of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The request to dismiss the conviction or retry Hannah Gutierrez-Reed came in response to allegations that prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said Monday that the March 6 jury conviction should stand. She threw out the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin in early July. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie ranch in New Mexico in 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director.

