Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Banished baseball great Pete Rose has died. The longtime Cincinnati Red was MLB’s career hits leader and fallen idol who undermined his historic achievements and Hall of Fame dreams by gambling on the game he loved and once embodied. His 4,256 hits broke his hero Ty Cobb’s 4,191 and signified his excellence no matter the notoriety which followed. Rose was banned in 1989 after a Major League Baseball investigation determined he had bet on baseball, including on his own team. A spokesperson for Clark County in Nevada confirmed on behalf of the medical examiner that Rose had died.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.