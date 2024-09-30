Rescuers search for people still missing in Nepal after flooding and landslides that killed 217

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers are searching for people still missing and trying to recover bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides in Nepal. The death toll has climbed to 217, and police said 28 people reported missing are still unaccounted for. Weather continued to improve Tuesday and workers were clearing the highways that were blocked by landslides. Sections of several highways next to raging rivers were washed away, and those repairs will take longer. The government has said it was focusing on helping people who have been stranded and those who have lost their homes in the flooding and landslides.

