Trial on new Georgia election certification rules set to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial is set to get underway on a lawsuit filed by Democrats challenging two new rules passed by the Georgia State Election Board that have to do with county certification of election results. Supporters say the rules are necessary to ensure the accuracy of the vote totals before county election officials sign off on them. But critics worry that supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump could use the rules to delay or deny certification if the former president loses the state, causing confusion and casting doubt on the results. The lawsuit is to be decided in a bench trial that begins Tuesday.

