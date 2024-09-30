Wisconsin city replaces ballot drop box after mayor carted it away

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An absentee ballot drop box that the mayor of a central Wisconsin city removed a week ago is back in place. The Wausau city clerk said Monday that the drop box was available outside city hall “for residents to submit absentee ballots, payments, and other important city requests as was intended.” Mayor Doug Diny removed the drop box on Sept. 22 without consulting the clerk, who has the authority to make such boxes available under a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling. Diny has said he wants the full Wausau city council to discuss whether absentee ballot drop boxes should be used.

