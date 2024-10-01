A Cambodian reporter who exposed scams charged over online posts

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian reporter who exposed online scams and corruption was charged with a criminal offense that could land him in prison for two years for material he posted on social media. Freelance reporter Mech Dara was arrested Monday by military police at a toll booth as he was returning with his family from a holiday. A spokesperson for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court told The Associated Press that Mech Dara was charged with incitement to commit a felony or cause social disorder for items he posted online on four days in late September. The arrest was condemned by journalists who worked with him as well as from press freedom and rights groups.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.