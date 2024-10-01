A plane carrying Brazil’s president back home is returning to Mexico City due to a technical problem

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s air force says that the airplane carrying Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva experienced a technical problem after leaving Mexico City and will return to the country’s capital so he can board another flight to return home. The aircraft, an Airbus A319, was flying over the Mexican capital on Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:53 p.m. local time, the airplane had been in the air for more than two hours, according to plane tracking site FlightAware. On Tuesday morning, Lula attended the inauguration of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He arrived in Mexico on Sunday and had a meeting with former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

