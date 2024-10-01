After pressing an Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire, the Biden administration shifts its message

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says there’s a significant difference between Israeli actions that have expanded its war against the Iranian-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran’s retaliatory missile attack against Israel. Officials across the administration are defending the latest surge in attacks by Israel against Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon, while still pressing for peace and vowing retribution for Iran’s ballistic missile barrage Tuesday. The U.S. says that while a cease-fire is still the goal, Israel has a right to defend itself. They say any change in their language only reflects evolving conditions on the ground.

